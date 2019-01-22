Gregory S. Johnson, Sr.Oct. 23, 1957 - Jan. 16, 2019Gregory "Greg" Stewart Johnson, 61, of Waco, passed away January 16, 2019 at 3:35 am. At the time of his passing, he was a recent resident of Garland.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 24, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 25, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, with Pastors Tom and Anitha Jones of For His Glory Christian Fellowship, Aurora, Co presiding. Burial will follow at Kimmonsville Cemetery.Greg was born October 23, 1957 in Waco, the son of the late Aurbie and Elnora Johnson. He was the youngest of nine siblings.He attended Waco schools and graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1975.Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Aurbie and Elnora Johnson; and infant sister, Sharon Denise. He leaves to carry on his legacy and cherish his memory, two daughters, Sharon (Oliver) Miles of Waco, and Bria Johnson of Ft. Worth; one son, Gregory Johnson, Jr. of Ft. Worth; five sisters, Emily Crosby, Joyce Palmer, Gloria Miller (Matthew), Betty Davenport (Bob) and Pastor Anitha Jones (Tom); three devoted brothers, Aurbie Johnson (Vicky), James Johnson, and Ralph Johnson (Dianne); five grandchildren, Devon Francis, Tyron Francis, Trez "RJ" Francis, Taylan Miles, and Brayden Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
