Patsy Louise JohnsonAug. 29, 1935 - Jan. 7, 2019Patsy Louise Johnson, 83, passed away Monday January 7, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Riesel Cemetery. Patsy Johnson was born to William James Mullens and Minnie Louise Burney on August 29, 1935 in Riesel, Texas.She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Johnson; and two brothers, Leonard Mullens and Burney Mullens. Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews; step-daughters, Teresa Weedin and husband, Jim, of Denver, Colorado, Judy Smith and husband, Randy, of Sonoma, California, and Pat Schiber and husband, Steve, of Wimberly, Texas. Patsy also had three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Patsy was a member of the Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ in Waco.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.