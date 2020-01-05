Michael Lesley JohnsonMay 30, 1948 - Dec. 26, 2019Michael "Big Mike" Johnson, 71, passed away at home on December 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. A private memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Scott Ryan.Mike was born in Waco on May 30, 1948. He married Joyce Hurst Johnson on September 10, 1971. Mike was a firefighter with the City of Waco Fire Department. After 37 years of service, he retired in May of 2005 to be a full time grandfather. His passions included hunting, fishing, camping, building race cars, woodworking, and above all else, his family. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father, and doting grandfather. Of all the things that made him "Big Mike", it was his personality and his capacity for love that made him unforgettable to all who had the privilege of knowing him.Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Joyce Johnson of Hewitt; son, Robert Johnson of Hewitt; daughter, Michel Matus and son-in-law, Jason Matus, of Riesel; grandchildren, Ssgt Dylan Johnson, Kyndall Johnson and Johnathan Butler, Mason Matus, Sage Matus, and Hope Matus; and many dear friends whom he considered family.
