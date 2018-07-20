Marie JohnsonNov. 29, 1931 - July 18, 2018Marie Gilmore Johnson, 86, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 21, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday July 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Marie was born November 29, 1931, in Waco, TX, to Jack and Bessie (Truitt) Gilmore. She went to La Vega High School. She retired from Packless Industries.Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Nolan Johnson; daughters Kathy Callahan and Patricia Davis; two grandchildren, Janice Eury and John Patrick Davidson; two brothers, Lester and Billy Ray Gilmore; two sisters, Mildred Robert and Namio Satterwaite; three sisters-in-law, Wanda, Pat, and Reva Gilmore; along with other family members.Marie is survived by one brother, James Gilmore and brother-in-law, Jiggs Robert; daughter, Betty Davidson and husband, Butch; three sons, George Phelps and Vicki, Wayne Phelps, and Chester Phelps and wife, JoAnn; daughter-in-law, Joyce Phelps; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members; along with special family friends Vernon and Aljean Rhodes and Sheila Goonan.The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Karl Trippe, Reliable Home Health nurses Sara Smith and Brittany Hutchison, and other staff members; also to Providence Hospice, Kathy Davis and Shirley Casarez, and all the other staff that cared for Marie. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
