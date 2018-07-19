Marie JohnsonNov. 29, 1931 - July 18, 2018Marie Johnson, 86, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 21, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday July 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.