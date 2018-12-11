Mae JohnsonJan. 21, 1923 - Dec. 5, 2018Mae Willie Johnson, of Waco, passed away December 5, 2018. Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, at Lover`s Leap Baptist Church. Burial Doris Miller Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Lucretta

You will forever be missed. Love always your granddaughter lucretta

