Linda JohnsonSept. 22, 1944 - Aug. 17, 2019Linda Ann Johnson passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home in Speegleville. Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, August 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Linda was born September 22, 1944, in Pasadena, Texas, to James and Mildred Morgan. She was educated at Pasadena High School and Baylor University. She taught at St. Paul's School, was the owner of Kid's Duds, and enjoyed being a private nanny. Linda enjoyed arts and crafts, playing bridge, quilting and family gatherings.She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. Morgan and Mildred Pratt Ramsey; step-father, Charles Ramsey; and a half-brother, Hershel Morgan.Linda is survived by her husband, Joe Johnson; sons, David and wife, Stacy; and Stephen; grandsons, Matthew Johnson and Mason Riggs; sister, Kay Marshall; cousin, Edith West; four nieces and their families.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
