Kay Ann Johnson April 16, 1944 - June 12, 2020 Kay passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at home with loved ones by her side. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Moody Cemetery. Kay is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth (Pop) Johnson; a son and his wife; her brother and sister; three grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and lots of family and friends.
Service information
Jun 17
Graveside Service
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
11:00AM-11:00AM
11:00AM-11:00AM
Moody Cemetery
1506 Ave D Highway 317
Moody, TX 76557
1506 Ave D Highway 317
Moody, TX 76557
