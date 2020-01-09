Charlie Johnson, Jr.Sept. 17, 1984 - Dec. 29, 2019Charlie Johnson, Jr. passed away December 29, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, at McDowell Funeral Home. Burial will be at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Jan 11
memorial service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
Mann-Hare-Hoening - Fostoria
407 N County Line Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
