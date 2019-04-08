John M. JohnsonJuly 10. 1937 - March 5, 2019Dr. John M. "Skip" Johnson, age 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, with The Rev. Alison Zollinger officiating. Burial will follow at Hickey Cemetery near Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

