John Dennis JohnsonMay 27, 1958 - July 11, 2018Dennis Johnson, 60, of Waco, died in an auto accident, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Crane, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco, with Rev. Ken Moody officiating. A reception hosted by the family will follow the service in the adjacent reception center.Dennis was born, May 27, 1958, in Waco to John Hugh Johnson and Elaine Washmon Johnson. He graduated from Jefferson-Moore High School in 1976. At the time of his death, Dennis was a Crane Operator for 40 years. He was known as "The Captain" and self proclaimed world's best fisherman.He was preceded in death by his mother.Dennis is survived by his daughter, Jessica Ann Warhol and husband, Mark; sons, John Derek Johnson and Hunter Elliott Johnson; father, John Hugh Johnson and wife, Donna; sister, Judy Anderson and husband, Pete; six grandchildren; and one nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org)Thoughts and memories maybe shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
