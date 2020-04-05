Joe Johnson Sept. 5, 1928 - April 1, 2020 Joe Walter Johnson died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Waco, at home. He was born September 5, 1928, in Waco. Family is restricted to a graveside service at 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Johnson (7/79); by his parents, Mamie (Mayr) Johnson (7/90), and Walter Johnson (5/93). He received his B.S. degree in chemistry from Baylor University, May, 1950. He earned his Doctorate from Baylor in May, 1954. During his graduate study at Baylor, he worked in concert with District Attorney Tom Moore Jr. in obtaining the first DWI conviction in Texas using breath to determine alcohol level. He conducted chemical analysis on intoximeters used for DWIs and provided expert testimony. He was employed by Atlas Powder Co. in Marshall, Texas, from 1954 to 1960 as a chemist, chemical engineer, ending as Assistant Director of Darco Experimental Laboratory. He was a part of the team that designed, installed, tested, and established commercial production of the first high-capacity internally fired kiln in the United States to produce activated carbon from lignite. He was a Senior Engineer for The Hoover Company located in North Canton, Ohio, from 1960 to 1961. He worked on zinc die-casting, plastics, and was coordinator on the study of dirt adhesion conducted by Battle Memorial Institute in Frankfurt, Germany, acting as coordinator and interpreting results for management. From 1960 to 1969, he was with the Maxwell House division of General Foods. During this period, he was Manager of Product Development. He was co-patentee on three U.S. Patents for "Maxim" freeze dried coffee. He coordinated synthetic coffee research with Firminich, Geneva, Switzerland. He was listed in Who's Who in American Men of Science in 1967. He established computerized instrumental analysis in the coffee research lab, installed computer time sharing, and conducted the first only mathematical model of coffee roasting using the analogue-digital computer (hybrid). He wrote the first computer software to digitize Technecon and high-speed analysis of gas chromatography while at General Foods. He was Director of Basic Research Standard Brands, Stanford, Connecticut, 1970 to 1972. President of Delmedics Co., Inc., 1972 to 1973. He wrote software for Telestar Production & Publication of Westport Connecticut and ran the software for live radio game shows. He returned to Waco in 1973 to become self-employed as a consultant in chemistry, computer programming, real estate development, and an entrepreneur. He was business owner of the Playroom, Jay Tee's, and Manager of Tallulah's private club. He was a charter member of The Bar Owner's association of Texas known as B.O.A.T. He served three years on the Board of Directors. He was a past member of Lions International, American Chemical Society, American Institute of Chemist, American Chemical Engineering Society, American Institute of Food Technology, Board of Directors American Red Cross, Member Executive Board of Directors American Red Cross in East Texas, Member of the Board of Directors of The National Coffee Institute, honorary member of Baylor's Texas Young Democrats, and on the Board of Directors of GLACT. Co-founder of the Waco Social Foundation in 1985. He was a member of Waco's Genealogical Society and member of the American Chess Club. He rescued, adopted, and cared for several dogs and numerous feral cats (150) and coordinated over 900 vaccinations watching over a four-block radius of his home. He is survived by his older daughter, Katherine (Johnson) Huttel (Ken) of the U.S. Virgin Islands; their two daughters, Margo (Huttel) Fergusson (Nigel) of Tampa, Florida, and four great-grandchildren: Wellin, Danica, Mareena and Nadia; Lauren (Huttel) Wilkerson (Nickolas) of Tampa, Florida; and by his younger daughter, Jeri Johnson-Horn, (Stephen 4/19) of Hurst, Texas, and their son, Brooks Horn of Hurst, TX.; and his long-term business partner and friend Thomas Aaron Johnson, of Wichita Falls, Texas.
