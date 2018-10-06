Joe JohnsonFeb. 8, 1943 - Sept. 24, 2018Services for Joe Edward Johnson will be 11 am, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at One Fellowship UMC, 1005 LaSalle, Waco.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

