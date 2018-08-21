Dawn Marie Johnson
Jan. 31, 1966 - Aug. 16, 2018
Dawn Marie Johnson, 52, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at her residence. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 in Moody Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary being recited at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.
The Bible teaches: All those in the common grave of mankind will be resurrected and be reunited with their loved ones .. See: John 5: 28,29 Jehovah and Jesus is eager to raise the dead. Humankind is the work of his hand, he can remember our dead loved ones in every detail Isaiah 40:26 tells us Jehovah God as Creator of all the earth and universe, knows every star by name countless trillions that fills the universe.Should it be hard to believe that he can re-create life. Please visit our website: www.jw.org click to Bible Teachings
