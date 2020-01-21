David T. JohnsonMay 25, 1937 - Jan. 19, 2020David T. Johnson, 82, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother George Meeks and Brother Eddie Goins officiating. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, at the funeral home.David was born May 25, 1937, in Waco, Texas, to Woodrow and Alma (Gill) Johnson. He served in the Navy for 15 years and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Marlin, Texas, after 17 years of service. He enjoyed building race car motors, working on race cars, and watching NASCAR and Drag Racing on TV. He attended Silver Maple Chapel Church.David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Johnson; son, Thomas Allen Johnson; and many other family members.Survivors include his son, Kenneth W. Johnson and wife, Linda (Grote); brothers, Johnny Johnson and wife, Della, of Robinson, and Woodrow Johnson of Temple; and numerous other family members.Pallbearers will be Kevin Johnson, P.J. Johnson, Logan Johnson, James Summers, Johnny Johnson, and Mike Keith.The family would like to express a special thank you to his caregivers at Brookdale Senior Living Center and Ridgecrest Senior Living Center for their care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
