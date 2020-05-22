Carolyn Johnson

Dec. 3, 1957 - May 14, 2020

Carolyn Sue Johnson passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries