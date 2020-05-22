Carolyn Johnson
Dec. 3, 1957 - May 14, 2020
Carolyn Sue Johnson passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church.
You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.