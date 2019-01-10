Beulah Marie JohnsonJuly 30, 1929 - Dec. 11, 2018Beulah Marie Johnson was born July 30, 1929, in Waco, Texas, to William and Beatrice Sewell Johnson. She died Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida, from the effects of Cardiac arrest. She was the oldest daughter of four children: W. L. Johnson, Jr., Mary Ann Pearson, and Emma Louise Henderson. She was interned at Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida, along with her sister, Mary Ann and Rutledge, her brother-in-law, who preceded her in death.A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St., Waco, TX, to honor her life and service. The Rev. Nika Davis will preside over the memorial service.Beulah received her Bachelor degree in Spanish from Tillotson College (now known as Huston-Tillotson University) in Austin, Texas, and a Master's degree from Prairie View University in Prairie View Texas.Ms. Johnson retired after 39+ years in education, as an elementary teacher and principal in Taylor and Waco, Texas. She served on various committees in the Waco Independent School District and for the Texas Education Agency. She was a life-long member of Second Missionary Baptist Church. She was active in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, serving various positions and committees over her 50+ years of membership. And was a member in many community and civic groups.She is survived by family and friends who honor her life and grieve her passing.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
