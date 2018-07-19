Betty Thompson JohnsonDec. 30, 1936 - July 15, 2018Betty Johnson, 81, of Waco, passed from this world Sunday, July 15, 2018, at her home. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Pastor Pat Dietrich officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Betty was born, December 30, 1936, in Gorman to Leonard Thompson and Nettie Mae Denton Thompson. In 1955, shortly after graduation she told her parents she wasn't staying in DeLeon, Texas, so her mother packed up the family and they all moved to Waco. She worked as a car-hop on the Circle serving beer, but eventually "gave up the good tips" to become a bookkeeper for Woods Brothers.She married, raised her daughter and worked several bookkeeping and sales jobs before taking a position at Baylor University in the early 1980s. She retired from Moody Library at Baylor after 23 years. Many students fondly remember her as the director of security in the library, walking the floors of Moody talking to students, and even though she was security, she would often help them locate books. Retirement didn't last long for Betty. She worked another eight years as the executive secretary of the Waco Founder Lions Club.She made everyone welcome in her home and often cooked for her daughter and family. She claimed she wasn't a very good cook but no one agreed with her. She made the best waffles and fried chicken, we just couldn't get her to make them at the same time. Too much work she said.Her pets gave her great joy and she rescued so many through the years. She taught her family to have confidence and believe in themselves, but most importantly she taught them that it's all about the love and relationships in life that matter the most. She believed that love was in actions, not words and she constantly showed us how much she loved us.She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Joe Thompson and AL Thompson.She will be missed beyond words by her daughter and only child, Sharon Johnson Gripp and husband, Lyle; grandson, Ian Bracken; granddaughter, Megan Gripp; and many cousins and nephews.Memorials can be made to marcpets.org/volunteer.html or the Central Texas Humane Society or any animal rescue of your choosing.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.