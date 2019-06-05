Betty Ruth JohnsonApril 8, 1927 - June 2, 2019Betty Ruth Johnson, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Catherine's Hospice. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, at the Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Sam C. Armstrong officiating. Family visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, at the Mausoleum Chapel.Mrs. Johnson was born April 8, 1927, in Erath County, Texas, to Ira Emery Johnson and Lora Opal Johnson, nee Wilson. She married James Edgar Johnson on August 2, 1947, in Waco. Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker and a member of Northside Church of Christ. She was an avid bible reader and taught both ladies Bible class and Sunday school for many years. She served her community by serving on the Lacy Lakeview planning and zoning board. She was known for remembering others by sending birthday cards.Survivors include her children, Nancy Sturdivant and husband, James, of Waco, Gary Johnson and wife, Deb, of Lubbock, Janice Crockett and husband, Kris, of College Station, and their son, Evan, and Larry Johnson and wife, Donna, of Austin, and their daughter, Davee.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Church of Christ or Providence Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
