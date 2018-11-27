Belle JohnsonMarch 11, 1925 - Nov. 25, 2018Clara Belle Pugh Johnson, age 93, of Gatesville, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 in Gatesville. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 29, at Scott's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 28, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

