Augusta JohnsonApril 14, 1918 - August 23, 2018Augusta Kay "Gus" Johnson, 100, of Marlin, passed away at her residence. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 27, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 26, 2018, at the fueral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.