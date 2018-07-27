Frances JohnsSept. 13, 1927 - July 25, 2018Frances Marie VanWie Taylor Johns was born, September 13, 1927, to parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.S. VanWie, in Waco, Texas. Frances graduated from Waco High School in 1944 and entered nurses training at Hillcrest Hospital where she graduated with an R.N. degree in 1947. She and M.A. Taylor were married December 1949 and together they had three children: Marilynn Rawnsley and husband, Bob, of Georgetown, Texas, Kathy Leighton and husband, Henry, of Bastrop, Texas, and Mark Taylor and wife, Claudia, of Savannah, Georgia. She and Mr. Taylor were divorced in 1971. She and her son, Mark, moved to Georgetown, Colorado, in 1974. Frances met and married Walter Johns in 1978, and they shared 25 happy years until his death in December 2004. She moved to Georgetown, Texas, later that year and resided in Sun City until her death.She is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by six beloved step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.At her request, there will be no formal funeral. A graveside family ceremony will be held, Friday, July 27.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the organizations to which she enjoyed contributing: Cal Farley's, P. O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas, 79174; Wellspring Methodist Church, 6200 Williams Drive, Georgetown Texas 78633; or Conspirare, 1812 Centre Creek Drive, Austin Texas 78754.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
