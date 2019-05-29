Cecilia M. JimenezNov. 23, 1951 - May 24, 2019Cecilia Montoya Jimenez, 67, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with The Rev. Cyril Ejaidu as Celebrant, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday May 29, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.