Irene JezAug. 7, 1929 - Dec. 7, 2018Irene (Mikeska) Jez, age 89, of Waco, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 in West. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 11, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at Seaton Cemetery near Temple. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.Irene was born August 7, 1929 in Meeks, Texas, the daughter of the late William "Bill" and Emily (Kudlacek) Mikeska. She was a graduate of Rogers High School. Irene was united in marriage to James Jez in Temple and he preceded her in death on October 4, 1981. Irene worked as a licensed vocational nurse for over 42 years at the West Community Hospital and West Rest Haven until her retirement in 1991. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, and the many family picnics at Lake Whitney. Irene especially loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Temple Brethren Church and was also a member of the SPJST Lodge #66 at Linden Hall.Survivors include her children, Nora Jean Dye and husband, Rudy, of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Carolyn Dempsey and husband, Wayne, of Lantana; and twins, James Jez, Jr, of Waco, and Janet Sisak and husband, Jeff; sister, Wilma Jones and husband, John; brother, Wilbert Mikeska and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Jennifer Laird and husband, Kelly, Justin Dempsey and wife, Carmen, Steven Wade, Ryan Sisak and Payton Sisak; and great-grandchildren, Corbin Combs, Dawn Marie Dempsey, Sarah Bowles and Gracie Dempsey.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.