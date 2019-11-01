Frank Howard JewellMarch 5, 1958 - Oct. 9, 2019Frank Howard Jewell lost his short battle with cancer on October 9, 2019 in Gunnison, Colorado. Frank was born March 5, 1958 to Thomas and Lorene Jewell, the third of three boys. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1976 and went on to study electrical instrumentation at Texas State Technical Institute.Frank was an avid biker, owning a motorcycle from the age of 15 until his recent illness. He was devastated when relentless headaches forced him to sell his Honda Gold Wing. He was a member of Robinson Drive United Methodist Church, where for a time, he taught Sunday School. His Faith was strong and unwavering, even in his last days. Frank enjoyed the benefits of Shock Value, often taking his boa constrictor to Richfield High, or riding his motorcycle backwards. He enjoyed the reactions he evoked in people, and laughed when they questioned his sanity.Frank was preceded in death by his father and great-grandson, River Sutton. He is survived by his mother, Lorene Jewell of Waco; daughter, Mandy Patrick and husband, Jason, of Gunnison, Colorado; brothers, Thomas Jewell and Joe Jewell of Waco; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, and countless close friends.Plans to carry out Frank's wishes will take place in the Spring, when his ashes will be released over Black Canyon at Pioneer Point in Colorado.The family would like to extend a gracious thank you to Serenity, who cared for him in his final days, Providence Hospice, in Waco, and Gunnison Valley Hospice.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.