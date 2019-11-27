Byron JerniganSept. 16, 1938 - Nov. 25, 2019Byron Jernigan, 81, of Waco, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.Byron was born September 16, 1938, to Wilmer and Audrey Jernigan, in Jacksonville, Texas. He loved being outdoors and being in the mountains. Byron took his first trip to Alaska in 1975, since then, he went back more than 20 times. He also went Bull Elk hunting in New Mexico, Antelope hunting in Wyoming and New Mexico, and Red Stag hunting in New Zealand.He worked for Warren Taxidermy in Waco. In 1969, he opened Jernigan Taxidermy, and enjoyed working right up to his last days.Byron was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Patsy.He is survived by his daughters, Candy Cook and husband Bill and Ginger Whitley and husband, Billy; brother, Gene Jernigan; and three grandchildren.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to the staff at Providence Hospice, also to all of the friends and staff at Harold Waite's Coffee Shop.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
