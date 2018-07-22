Peggy Jo JenningsNov. 19, 1943 - July 19, 2018Peggy Jo Jennings, passed away, Thursday, July 19, 2018.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 23, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park, with Chaplain Larry Holden officiating.Peggy was born, November 19, 1943, in Beaumont, Texas, to Carlton L. and Jewell (Magee) O'Dell. She graduated from Connally High School in 1962. She married Jerry Jennings on December 11, 1962 in Waco, Texas. She retired from a Library in Baytown, Texas, and was a former member of Concord Baptist Church.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Tompie O'Dell and C. L. O'Dell.Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jerry Jennings; children, Richard Jennings and wife, Crystal, Karen Jennings, and Dwhyna Jennings and spouse, Cynthia Rodriguez; grandchildren, David Reeves and wife, Amy, Zachary Reeves and wife, Nhelly, and Devan Reeves; and several nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.