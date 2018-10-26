Marshall L. JenkinsMarch 30, 1927 - Oct. 23, 2018Marshall Lee Jenkins, 91, of Lott, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 28, at Country Worship Cowboy Church, 1658 F.M. 935 in Durango, Texas, with Pastor Rodney Garcia officiating. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Durango, Texas.Marshall was born, March 30, 1927, on the Predeaux Place near Durango, TX, to Claud and Abbie Vinson Jenkins. He married Winnie Whitlow on November 12, 1949 in Belfalls, TX. Marshall served his country in the U.S. Army for two years and was a member of the Carolina Masonic Lodge in Lott, TX.Marshall was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Winnie Whitlow Jenkins; his parents, Claud and Abbie Jenkins; his son, Michael Wayne Jenkins; siblings Juanita Mortimer, Cecil Jenkins, Janice Lane, and Claudine Jenkins.Marshall is survived by his children, Frank Jenkins and wife, Cathy, of Richmond, TX, Danny Jenkins and wife, Nancy, of Satin, TX, and Jimmy Jenkins of Durango, TX; six grandchildren, Jennifer Jenkins, Heston Jenkins and wife, Amy, Derek Jenkins and wife, Kelli, Colby Jenkins and wife, Lauren, James Jenkins, and Wyatt Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Kinley, Kaitlin, Kutter, Grace, Riley, Hudson, Gunnar, and Jordan.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
