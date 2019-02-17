Lindle Lee JenkinsNovember 19, 1923 - February 13, 2019Lindle Lee Jenkins, 95, of Lorena, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, with Jim Smith delivering his eulogy. Military graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

