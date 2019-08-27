Kelly Joe JenkinsJuly 22, 1960 - Aug. 27, 2019Kelly Joe Jenkins, age 59, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Waco. A memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Sprint, 1624 Wooded Acres, Waco, TX 76710.Kelly was born in Waco, July 22, 1960 to the late Charles Jenkins and Katherine Jane (Kelly) Jenkins. He attended Waco schools and graduated from Vanguard High School in 1978. In his early years he worked as a computer programmer for a major oil company in Houston, TX. After returning to Waco, he followed in his family business as an electrician and was a member of the local electrical union. In his spare time Kelly enjoyed cooking and going to the lake with his friends.He was preceded in death by his farther, Charles Earle Jenkins and mother, Katherine Jane (Kelly) Jenkins.He is survived by his brother, Charles Earle Jenkins Jr.; his niece, Aerin Morse and husband, James; nephew, Geoffrey Jenkins and wife, Brandi; and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres, Waco TX 76710.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
