Dovie JenkinsSept. 10, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2018Dovie Jenkins, 83, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00, Monday, September 24, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

