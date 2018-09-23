Dovie JenkinsSept. 10, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2018On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Dovie Faye Jenkins, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 83. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 25, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 24, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Dovie was born, September 10, 1935, in Pocola, Oklahoma, to Cecil and Myrtle Kannady. On February 9, 1956, she married J.W. Jenkins. They were blessed with three children.Dovie enjoyed spending time with her family, watching sports, tending to her flowers, and bird watching.Dovie was preceded in death by her father, Cecil; her mother, Myrtle; and sister, Joyce Harris.She is survived by her devoted husband, J.W.; three brothers, Hilton, Elton, and Allen Kannady; daughter, Robbin Hebert and husband, Mark; son, Jimmy Jenkins and wife, Becky; daughter, Carlotta Uker and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jason, Cody, Vicky, Justin, Kinsey, Jordan, and Reagan; and seven great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Speegleville Baptist Church. 469 Speegle Rd, Waco, TX 76712.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
