William Edward JeffersonOct. 3, 1957 - March 25, 2019William Edward "Ed" Jefferson, 61, found rest in the Lord on March 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at Victorious Life Church, 7459 S. IH 35, Robinson. Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 5 to 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco.Ed was born to David Lee and Esther Marie Jefferson on October 3, 1957 in Petersburg, TX. He was well known for his work at Med-Tech, Grande Communications and H.E.B, from where he retired after extensive medical issues. He was a faithful member of VLC for over 20 years. Ed lived life full of love and laughter. He believed in investing time in others. He never met a stranger and was an avid sports fan. Ed loved spending hours reminiscing on his glory days of high school and college football.Ed's walk with God was seen and felt by anyone he came in contact with. Through countless hospitalizations and doctor's appointments Ed's faith in God never wavered and he used those times to minister to others. Ed is preceded in death by his father, David Lee Jefferson; brother, Larry "Ace" Jefferson; and sister, Vivian Marie Jefferson.Ed leaves behind his devoted wife, Jennifer; his loving children, Alicia, Rochelle, Gavin and Caitlyn; grandchildren, Dominick and Chloe; his mother, Esther Jefferson of Waco; siblings, Vic (Jean) Glasker of Waco, Emmett of Lubbock, Fred (Karla) of Lewisville, Mary (Robert) Borowiec of Temple, David of Waco, and Monte (Curtis) Cook of Waco; as well as many adoring nieces, nephews and a host of friends.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Be A Voice Ministry.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.