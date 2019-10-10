Esther M. JeffersonJune 13, 1932 - Oct. 7, 2019Esther Marie Jefferson, 87, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at Oakcrest Funeral Home with interment to immediately follow at Doris Miller Memorial Park.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

