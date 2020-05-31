Chad Jefferson March 17, 1984 - May 7, 2020 Chad Michael Jefferson, 36, son of Charles and Connie Jefferson, passed away from complications of a brain injury during his battle with Medullary Thyroid Cancer, while being cared for at home by his wife and family. A service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, at Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Dr, Waco, with the Revs. Alec Ylitalo and David Story officiating. The family requests that all who attend wear face masks. The service may be viewed live on Facebook.com/richfieldchristianchurch. Chad was born in Waco and graduated from Waco High School. He enjoyed soccer, band, singing, working on cars, and repurposing and refinishing furniture. He worked for RAM Aviation, Bird-Kultgen Ford, and Late Model Restoration in Hewitt as a mechanic and salesman, with his final job as a loving stay-at-home father. He was preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth Jefferson. Chad is survived by his wife, friend, and soulmate, Heather Black Jefferson; children, Cannon and Charlotte; his parents; sisters, Christa Dancer and fiancé, Oliver Bell, of Waco, and Correy and Doug Sharkey of Arlington; father and mother-in-law, Steve and Gloria Black of Fairview; brother-in-law, Eric and Tasha Black of McKinney; and nieces and nephews, Cierra Randolph, Camille Dickson, Maddox and Chloe Dancer, and Aidan and Isabel Black. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund for Cannon and Charlotte has been established at Raymond James, 5400 Bosque Blvd. Suite 300, Waco, TX 76710. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
