Chad Michael Jefferson

March 17, 1984 - May 7, 2020

Chad Michael Jefferson, son of Charles and Connie Jefferson, passed away on May 7, 2020, from complications of cancer. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Chad Jefferson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries