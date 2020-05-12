Chad Michael Jefferson
March 17, 1984 - May 7, 2020
Chad Michael Jefferson, son of Charles and Connie Jefferson, passed away on May 7, 2020, from complications of cancer. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
