Martha JeepAug. 6, 1926 - May 31, 2019Friday morning, May 31, 2019, Martha Margaret "Patty" Sleeper Jeep, of Waco, died peacefully at her daughter, Elisabeth Jeep's home in Austin, Texas.Patty was loved by one and all. She will be remembered for her bright personality, charm, engaging wit, gourmet cooking and service to others.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, in Waco, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Ray Waldon officiating.Martha Margaret Sleeper was born to Benjamin Risher Sleeper and Frances Boyd Sleeper in Waco on August 6, 1926. She grew up in Waco, home to her grandparents, William Markham Sleeper and Laura Risher Sleeper, and many relatives. Patty enjoyed close lifelong friendships with first cousins Jane, Mickey and Poosie Dossett, Ada Stone and Peggy Sames. Patty loved writing stories, poetry and directing plays. A memorable childhood event was a Saturday Kiddie Matinee at the Waco Theater, choreographed and performed with friend Susan Winton. In later years, she made appearances at the Waco Civic Theatre, and was the voice for the mouse puppet character on the local television "Yours Truly Dooly" children's show, a Junior League project.She was a successful Realtor, a member of the Junior League of Waco and The Woman's Club. She and close friend Gail Moen delivered Meals on Wheels for 30 years.Patty attended the University of Texas and the University of Colorado. In Boulder she met Bob Jeep and they eloped to Raton, New Mexico. They lived in Bob's hometown, Tekamah, Nebraska and had four children: Elisabeth, Victoria, Robert, and Robin. In 1959 the family moved to Waco where Patty lived until moving to Austin to be with her daughter Elisabeth.Patty is survived by her two daughters, Elisabeth Jeep of Austin, and Robin Jeep of Neosho, Missouri; two grandchildren, Christopher Corsbie of Austin, and Alexandra Hohenlohe of Caen, France; great-grandchildren, Elisabeth Corsbie of Austin, Noa Dupont, and Leon Dupont of Caen, France.Memorials in Patty's honor may be sent to the Stilwell Retirement Residence, Meals on Wheels or charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
