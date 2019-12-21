Mary Kathryn JeanesJan. 15, 1953 - Dec. 16, 2019Mary Kathryn Jeanes passed away peacefully at her home after a short battle with cancer on December 16, 2019 surrounded by friends and family.She was born in Waco on January 15, 1953 to Warren D. Jeanes and Mary Jane (Oldham) Jeanes of Waco. She graduated from La Vega High School class of 1972 and then went on to Baylor to pursue her passion for teaching gaining her bachelors degree in education. She taught for over 30 plus years at several districts including Connally ISD, Groesbeck ISD, Liberty Hill ISD, and finally made Whitney ISD her home in 2005. She taught many students during her 15 years at Whitney Intermediate School as a 5th grade science teacher. Her outstanding dedication, hard work and passion were recognized by her peers when she was awarded the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year in 2011 and the Region 12 Science teacher of the Year in 2012. She was beloved by all of her coworkers at her campus and the various other campuses and administrators.She was blessed to be able to work with her best friends, Stacey Patton, Paula Cunningham, and Kellie Anderson, who have been a unfaltering support system for so many years and whom she loved as sisters.She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Clark; and sister, Mary Alice Hamilton, both of Whitney; and her beloved Labrador, Nash.She is survived by her two sons, Shawn Robert and wife, Kesha, of Victoria, and Wayne Taylor of Belton; her devoted nieces, Sierra Shaw of West and Angie Albright and husband, Danny, of Whitney. Her grandchildren, Cody Robert, Brianna Robert, Levi Robert, and Chloe Robert. She also has a clan of great-nieces and nephews, Lexi Whipkey, Grant Albright, Kenzie Whipkey, Christian Albright, Jaison Whipkey, K'Terra Willis, Angel Albright, Emily Albright, Kyler Armstead, Aidan Albright, and Alexis Albright; and great-great-nephew, Jacob Anthony Xander Albright; and last but not least, her Labrador, Bella.
Jeanes, Mary Kathryn
To send flowers to the family of Mary Jeanes, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Whitney
201 N. Bosque
Whitney, TX 76692
201 N. Bosque
Whitney, TX 76692
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Whitney
201 N. Bosque
Whitney, TX 76692
201 N. Bosque
Whitney, TX 76692
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.