J. E. JeanNov. 10, 1935 - Oct. 8, 2019Rev. J. E. Jean "Preacher Man", 83, of West, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gerald Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

