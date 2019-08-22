Michael L. JayroeApril 30, 1960 - August 19, 2019Michael L. Jayroe passed away from us to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 19, 2019. There won't be a service. Michael was cremated.Michael was a very talented artist who could have gone far with it. He could draw pictures that were almost photographic in detail, loved history, and was a voracious reader. He was an avid Beatles, Rolling Stones, and Monty Python fan and knew many trivia facts. The day he passed is also the same date that his parents, Robert and Ethyle Jayroe, took Mike and his brother, Richard Kirk, to see the Beatles in concert in Houston, TX in 1965.Michael loved everyone and always tried to help others when he could. He was a good hard worker in his working life, as a roofer, groundskeepers, tree farmer, and laborer.Michael is survived by his brother, Richard Kirk; and cousins, Paul Thomason, SueAnn Manning, Rhonda Thomason, and Douglas Harrison.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

