Rickey JassoMarch 29, 1963 - Nov. 5, 2018Rickey Jasso, 55, of Waco, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 9, at Oakwood Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

