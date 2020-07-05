James Jarosek December 14, 1931 - July 3, 2020 James "Bud" Jarosek passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. A family graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Oakwood Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bud was born December 14, 1931, in Waco, Texas, to Louis and Louise Jarosek. A Waco native, Bud owned Jarosek Paint Company, Lake Air Marine, B&B Cattle CO, and Jarosek Farms. He loved music, championed at stock car racing in Texas, enjoyed motorcycles, deep sea fishing, and boating on Lake Waco. He was Blue Bell ice cream's best customer! He had a great talent for all things mechanical. Bud is survived by his wife, Martha Jarosek. He leaves behind a family of seven children, 13 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren who will always remember him as larger than life itself. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Jarosek, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 7
Graveside
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
10:30AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th St.
Waco, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Load entries