Barbara June JantzMarch 17, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2018Barbara June Jantz passed away on September 1, 2018. Barbara was born on March 17, 1946 in Enid, Oklahoma to John and Sally Black Davidson.She is survived by her companion of 26 years, Derrick Potts; daughter, Marie and husband, Dwayne Smith; two grandchildren, Courtney and husband Caleb Kearby, and Caleb Smith; two great-grandchildren, Meredith and Anna Kearby.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Church Under the Bridge.In lieu of flowers please donate to American Cancer Society.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

