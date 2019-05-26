Patricia Ann JansingJuly 26, 1928 - May 24, 2019Patricia Ann Jansing, of Waco, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with Father Cyril Ejaidu officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m.Pat was born in Harvey, Illinois, to Theodore M. and Mary Kathleen Coss, on July 26, 1928. During her childhood her family lived in several states making their home in southern California when she was a teenager. She met the love of her life Jerry Jansing while he was stationed in San Diego during World War II. Pat and Jerry married in Westphalia, Texas on October 17, 1949. They started their family in San Antonio, Texas and then made their home in Waco, Texas in 1953.Pat was devoted to caring for her family and loved bringing friends and family together. Sunday pot roast lunch, Saturday pancakes, cherry pies and sand tarts are family favorites that will always be remembered.She was a volunteer with the Providence Auxiliary, a member of the Catholic Study Club, and a member of the Bereavement Committee at St. Louis Catholic Church.Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, David; brother, Ted Coss; and sister, Penny Gilliam.She is survived by sister, Mary Lou Iman of Montrose, California; children, Butch Jansing of Waco, Joanne Jaster and husband, Billy, of Waco, Kathleen Allison and husband, Randy, of Conroe, Harold Jansing and wife, Raylynn, of Ft. Worth, John Jansing of Waco, Michael Jansing and wife, Shirley, of Waco; and 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Bob Ross, David Ross, Trey Jansing, Clay Allison, Andrew Jansing, Scott Jansing, and Jacob Jansing.Memorials may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church, Reicher Catholic High School, and Pro-Life Waco.The family wishes to thank OakCrest Funeral Home, Providence Hospice and the staff on the 1st and 4th Floors at St. Catherine's for caring for our mother as if she was your own. The family is grateful for all the love and prayers that have been extended and we ask they you pray to live a life like Pat - making faith, family and friends your priority.The family invites you to share a memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.