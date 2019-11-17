Ron JanesFeb. 27, 1948 - Nov. 10, 2019Ronald "Ron" A. Janes, 71, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Fort Worth TX. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Marlin.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

