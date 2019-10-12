Olivia JanekJan 22, 1927 - Oct 7, 2019Olivia Maria Janek, age 92, of West, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. A rosary will be recited 4:00 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation to follow until 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Olivia was born January 22, 1927, in Tours, the daughter of Carl and Emilie (Rauschhuber) Glatter. She attended Tours School and St. Mary's School during her childhood. She was united in marriage to Ernest H. Janek on August 3, 1946 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 1950. On June 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to Roland H. Janek in West. Roland preceded her in death on April 4, 2006. Olivia was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West where was also a member of St. Anne's Altar Society. She worked as a supervisor for Lorch Manufacturing in West for many years. After her retirement, she managed the concession stands for the West Youth Baseball/Softball League. Olivia enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, canning, baking, and playing bingo. Her heart was full spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she dearly loved.Olivia was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Ernest "Ernie" Janek; brother, Alois Glatter; and sister, Rita Svacek.Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Kaska and husband, Norbert, of Abbott, and Judy Marek and husband, Dale, of West; daughter-in-law, Debbie Janek of Aquilla; brothers, Raymond Glatter, Sr. and wife, Dorothy, and Johnny Glatter and wife, Sandra; grandchildren, Christopher Janek and wife, Jenipher, Kevin Janek and wife, Heather, Jason Janek and wife, Lori, John David Janek and wife, Leslie, Amy Beseda and husband, Paul, Chad Kaska and wife, Katie, Justin Kaska and wife, Kelly, Sara Walker and husband, Ben, Bradley Marek and wife, Alison, and Lindsey Wilbourn and husband, Jerret; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Active and honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice or St. Mary's School Wish List.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
