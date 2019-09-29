Jason JanekFeb. 4, 1976 - Sept. 25, 2019Jason M. Janek, age 43, of West, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A Rosary will be recited 4 pm, Sunday, September 29, at Aderhold Funeral Home followed by visitation until 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am, Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Aderhold Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

