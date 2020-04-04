Harvey Janek
May 4, 1959 - April 2, 2020
Harvey Janek, age 60, of Abbott, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Waco. Private Graveside Services will be held Monday at Fatima Cemetery in Abbott. Harvey will lie-in-state noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.
Harvey was born May 4, 1959, in Hillsboro, the son of Rudolf and Judith (Hykel) Janek. He was a 1977 graduate of Bynum High School. Harvey worked for Albertson's Grocery Store in Waco for 15 years. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott and K.J.T. Society in Hillsboro. He enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics and showing his calf at the Hill County Fair. Harvey loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Texas A&M Aggies, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Texas Rangers. The most important thing in his life was his mother and he cherished spending time with her. He had been a resident of Clifton Nursing and Rehab these last few years and was truly loved and well taken care of by all of his nurses.
Harvey was preceded in death by his father, Rudolf Janek; his godparents, Helen and Anton Pustejovsky; and a nephew, Aaron Janek.
Survivors include his beloved mother, Judith Janek Ridlehuber of Abbott; four brothers, Ronald Janek and wife, Jeanette, of Italy, Tommy Janek of Abbott, David Janek and wife, Eileen, of West, and Willie Janek of Glenn Heights; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, Masses in his memory, or charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
