Larry Wayne Jameson
Jan. 8, 1944 - June 25, 2018
Larry Wayne Jameson, 74, went home to be with the Lord, June 25, 2018. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 29, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Larry was born, January 8, 1944, to Alma (Roe) and Warren Jameson, Sr. in Des Arc, Arkansas. He served in the United States Air Force for eight years. Larry was an avid reader and history buff. He attended the Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Brenda Jameson; son, Paul Jameson and partner, Richard Vrba; grandchildren, Will and Whitney Jameson; Kim Dach, who Larry considered a daughter, and two nieces and one nephew.
Memorials may be made to Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church or Caritas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
