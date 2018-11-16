Lena JamesOct. 24, 1953 - Nov. 10, 2018Services for Lena Kaye James will be at 12:00 p.m., November 17, 2018, at St. Paul Church in Chilton. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

